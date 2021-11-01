Clarion Woman Allegedly Picks Up & Uses Incarcerated Son’s Prescriptions

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Clarion woman who allegedly filled and used her incarcerated son’s prescriptions.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Amy Sue Johnston.

According to a criminal complaint, CNET officers began an investigation after receiving information that Amy Johnston was involved in criminal activity and possibly attempting to send controlled substances to her incarcerated son through the mail.

The complaint indicates CNET received information that Johnston had been getting her son’s medication filled while he was incarcerated, as he had been incarcerated since June of 2021.

After contacting an agent of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Butler Office, Chief County Detective William Peck IV was able to obtain information about three prescriptions that had been filled at Walmart since Johnston’s son had been incarcerated: 90 tablets of 2mp Clonazepam on July 20, 45 tablets of 2mp Clonazepam on September 1, and another 45 tablets of 2mp Clonazepam on October 18.

Detective Peck then saw Johnston playing the skills machines at a local business in Clarion and took her into custody on a prior bench warrant. She was then read her Miranda warnings and asked about the prescriptions, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Johnston said that she had filled her son’s prescription while he was incarcerated because her son “has a lot of medical issues, and she did not want the prescriptions to stop because he was in jail.” She reportedly indicated it would be “difficult to get the prescriptions again” after he was released and said that was the only reason she filled them.

Johnston admitted to getting the prescription refilled at Walmart and showed Detective Peck a text notification on her phone saying that the refill was ready for pickup, the complaint states.

When asked about where the pills were, Johnston reportedly stated she “threw them away,” and only got them filled to “keep them going” for when he gets out of jail, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Johnston then inquired about “attempting to help herself out” by stating that she purchased Klonopin on Sunday, 30 pills for $2.00 per pill, from a known individual, and she could purchase more from that individual.

Detective Peck then questioned her further about the purchase and the prescriptions, questioning why she would throw pills away then purchase pills from someone else, but she continued to say that she had thrown away her son’s prescriptions. She was then asked about where and said she threw them away at home, then took her garbage out to the dumpster.

A search warrant was then requested and approved for Johnston’s apartment.

A subsequent search located an empty prescription bottle from the prescription that was picked up on October 18 in an empty grocery bag hanging in the kitchen.

According to the complaint, Johnston then admitted that she did consume most of the pills from her son’s prescriptions and then threw the rest away while walking to do her laundry because she knew there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Johnston was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, on the following charges:

– Acquisition or Obtaining Possession of a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Felony (three counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, with Judge Schill presiding.

