David B. Thompson, age 71, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 28. 2021, due to a sudden illness.

Born June 28, 1950 in DuBois, he was a son of the late George D. and Phyllis Fiddler Thompson and was a 1968 graduate of Keystone High School.

He worked for Owens-Illinois in Clarion for over 35 years.

Dave was an avid motorcycle, classic car and antique motorcycle enthusiast.

He enjoyed boating, traveling and motorcycle trips.

Survivors include his daughter, Joni Jacocks and her husband, Todd, of Oxford, and her mother, Nancy; a grandson, Parker Jacocks, and a brother, Steve Thompson of Knox.

Dave is also survived by his longtime companion and fiancé, Pat Coull, also of Knox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Thompson.

In honoring Dave’s wishes, there will be no formal calling hours or services.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dave’s life at 6 p.m., Monday, November 1,2021 at the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club, 305 Miller Street, Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Dave’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.