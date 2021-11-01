 

Diane Elizabeth Rhodes

Monday, November 1, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-u5t3IWnWvHixpWKDiane Elizabeth Rhodes, 56 of Frenchcreek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on October 29, 2021 at her residence.

Diane was born in Franklin on May 15, 1965 to the late Donald and Ruth (Cherry) Morrow.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School and worked in retail for many years.

Diane enjoyed the outdoors and flowers and gardening.

In her earlier years she enjoyed playing bingo.

Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

Diane married her husband, James “Jim” Rhodes on February 20, 1988, he survives at home.

She is also survived by her daughters, Shelly Rhodes of Sandy Lake and Jenny Rhodes of Titusville, granddaughters Aerionna Morgan and Ava Chase, brothers William Morrow and James Michael Morrow, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, her mother passing on October 25, 2021, and her brother, Donald Morrow.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 12 pm – 2 pm on Wednesday, November 3.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in New Lebanon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


