Dolly Lundager, 88, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, October 30, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Dolly was born in Pitcairn, PA on March 11, 1933.

She attended Business College.

Dolly worked at the former Joy Manufacturing for many years in the Human Resources Department.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin.

In 1952 she married Donald Lundager and he survives her.

Also surviving are extended family members, Joyce Curry of Mansfield, OH and Jane Hallman of Doylestown, PA.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where friends are welcome from 2:00-3:00 P.M. Wednesday.

A funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Betz from St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

