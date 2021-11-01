Dr. Roy Alan McJilton,MD,83 passed away October 27, 2021 at Vidant Hospice House with his family at his bedside.

Roy was born in River Falls, Wisconsin January 30, 1938 to Dr. Charles ‘Earl’ and Genevieve (McNally) McJilton.

The family later relocated to Helena, Montana for his father’s medical practice at The Fort Harrison, V.A.

Dr. McJilton graduated from Carroll College and St Louis University School of Medicine.

He was a skilled E.N.T. surgeon and allergist.

He practiced in Edison, NJ; Franklin, PA; Lumberton, NC; The Fayettville V.A; and Chapel Hill, NC.

He also worked in Addiction Medicine.

He had a particular interest in underserved and indigent patient care.

Roy was a volunteer teacher for medical students.

He kept busy traveling, hiking, hunting and metal sculpture.

He was an ardent Detroit Lions fan since his medical training at Wayne State University.

In addition to his parents Roy was preceded in death by his wife Anne Larkin McJilton and siblings James, Alice, Charles ‘Bud’ and Elizabeth.

He is survived by a sister Mary Clare Shea of Harbor City, CA, a daughter Meagan (Chris) Holcolmb of Greenville, NC, sons Michael (Cheryl) Suvick of Pittsburgh, PA and Brian (Laura) Suvick of Hillsborough, NC.

Roy enjoyed his grandchildren Graham, Hana, Kendyl, Paige and Finn.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

