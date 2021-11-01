General Election Voter’s Guide: A Closer Look at the November 2 Election

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A voter’s guide to the 2021 November 2 general election.

While it may not be a presidential election year, local elections are just as important.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Write-In candidates were only included if our editorial team was notified of their campaigns or made aware of the campaigns through other means.

Statewide Races

Justice of the Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is the state’s highest appellate court. Of the court’s seven justices, five are Democrats and two are Republicans. Voters will pick a new justice for the seat being vacated by Republican Thomas Saylor, who will retire in December.

Maria McLaughlin, Democrat: McLaughlin is from Philadelphia and has been serving on Pennsylvania Superior Court since 2018. Before that, she served as a judge in Philadelphia’s family court and as an assistant district attorney.

As a district attorney, McLaughlin worked in the child support enforcement division, prosecuting delinquent payments, and later became the chief assistant district attorney supervising the unit.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association rated McLaughlin highly recommended, its top designation. Read her answers to the PBA questionnaire here.

Kevin Brobson, Republican: Brobson has been a Commonwealth Court judge since 2010. Previously, he worked for the Harrisburg law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. There, he handled commercial and insurance litigation in both state and federal courts.

Brobson sat on the Supreme Court for one case, involving a defamation suit against a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, because other justices had recused themselves.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association rated Brobson highly recommended. Read his answers to the PBA questionnaire here.

Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court rules on criminal and civil appeals from the lower Courts of Common Pleas, and it does not have discretion in the cases it chooses — making it the busiest of the three appellate courts.

Timika Lane, Democrat: Lane has served on the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas since 2014. Prior to her term, she served as chief counsel to state Sen. Anthony Williams (D., Philadelphia) and as the Democratic executive director of the Senate State Government Committee. Prior to that, Lane served as a trial attorney with the Defender Association of Philadelphia, a pro-bono defense firm.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association rated Lane recommended. Read her answers to the PBA questionnaire here.

Megan Sullivan, Republican: Sullivan has served as a deputy attorney general since 2017. Prior to joining the attorney general’s office, Sullivan worked as an attorney for Chester County, West Chester University, and two private firms.

In her 20 years as an attorney, Sullivan has handled both criminal and civil matters. With the attorney general’s office, she investigates and prosecutes insurance fraud.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association rated Sullivan recommended. Read her answers to the PBA questionnaire here.

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

Commonwealth Court is, like Superior Court, an intermediate appellate court, but it exclusively handles legal matters involving government entities.

Judges serve initial 10-year terms, then face a retention vote, which usually succeeds. There are two seats open on Commonwealth Court, and the top vote-getters of the four candidates will secure spots on the bench.

Lori Dumas, Democrat: Dumas has served as a Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas judge since 2002. Prior to her time as a judge, she served as general counsel to Wordsworth Academy, a residential school for young people with behavioral needs. (A student died there in 2016, several years after Dumas left.)

As a Common Pleas judge, she has heard family, criminal, and civil cases.

She is recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Read her answers to the PBA questionnaire here.

David Lee Spurgeon, Democrat: Spurgeon has served as an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge since 2016. Prior to his term, Spurgeon worked as a prosecutor in Allegheny County.

As a Common Pleas judge, Spurgeon hears family law cases.

He is highly recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Read his answers to the PBA questionnaire here.

Drew Crompton, Republican: Crompton currently serves on Commonwealth Court as an appointee. He must be elected to keep his seat

Before being appointed to the court by Gov. Tom Wolf, Crompton served as chief of staff and counsel to former state Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson). He was also general counsel to the Senate Republican Caucus.

As a Commonwealth Court judge, Crompton has heard workers’ compensation and unemployment cases, as well as zoning, election, and other governmental disputes.

He is recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Read his answers to the PBA questionnaire here.

Stacy Sorokes Wallace, Republican: Wallace currently practices at her own firm, Stacy Wallace Law, in Bradford. Recently, she has handled estate planning and trust administration. She is the president of the McKean County Bar Association.

She is not recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association. The PBA found that while the community holds Wallace in high regard, she “lacks the depth and breadth of experience and preparation necessary” to be a judge on the Commonwealth Court. Read her answers to the PBA questionnaire here.

More information about Pennsylvania judicial races can be found here.

Clarion Borough

Clarion Borough Council

There are four seats open on Clarion Borough Council and each is a four-year term. Candidates of any political party may fill the seats.

On the ballot in the November election, there will be three incumbents listed Benjamin Aaron (R), Keaton MacBeth (R), and Rachel Roberts (D).

Incumbent Ben Aaron was elected to Council in 2013. He has been seated on the council for the previous two terms and currently holds the position of Vice President.

Incumbent Keaton MacBeth previously held a seat on the borough council when he was appointed in March of 2016. He did not seek reelection in 2017. More recently, he was appointed to the council upon the resignation of Council Member Jason Noto in February of 2021.

Incumbent Rachel Roberts was elected in 2013. She has served on the council for the previous two terms and is seeking the opportunity to serve a third.

Additionally, there will be five other names on the ballot – Patty Schmader (R), Cassie Schwalm (D), Kirk Jacobson (D), Cybill Reed (D), and Andy “Ace” Montana (I).

Candidate Patty Schmader is a small businessperson in Clarion as the co-owner of Serenity Spa and Tanning Salon in the borough.

Candidate Cassie Schwalm is a senior at Clarion University and plans to pursue a Law Degree following her undergrad. She was a 2018 graduate of A-C Valley High School.

Candidate Kirk Jacobson graduated from Clarion High School in 2003. He currently holds a manager position at Infusion Night Club and Grille in Clarion Borough.

Candidate Cybill Reed is the behavioral specialist at Riverview IU6, where she has worked for 11 years.

Candidate Ace Montana is a real estate agent and broker, self-employed through his business, Ace Montana Realty.

In the General Election, voters will have the opportunity to vote for or write in up to four (4) candidates of their choice.

The top four total vote-getters will win a seat on the council.

For more information on the Clarion Borough Council election or candidates, click here.

Clarion Borough Mayor

With current Mayor Brett Whitling stepping down, the mayor’s seat is up for grabs.

There are two candidates vying for the title of Clarion Borough Mayor.

Jennifer Fulmer Vinson (D) is the Democratic candidate while Lexis Twentier (R) is the Republican candidate.

“My promise is simple: As Mayor of Clarion, our shared values will always come first,” said Fulmer Vinson in her release. “I will bring my experience, honesty, and dedication to the job every single day, because ‘Community Counts.’”

In Twentier’s release, she stated, “My vision for the community is to bring continued support downtown.” She added that “there is a great college in Clarion, and strengthening the relationship between Clarion Borough and Clarion University will allow for more opportunities and potentially more students staying in Clarion upon their college graduation.”

For more information on the Clarion Borough Mayor Election or candidates, click here.

District Judge 18-3-02

Incumbent Timothy P. Schill, of Knox Township, is running for re-election as District Judge for District 18-3-02 in the November 2 general election.

Schill was first elected in 2009 and was re-elected in 2015. During the past 11 years, Schill has presided at hundreds of arraignments, preliminary hearings, and summary trials. He regularly attends continuing education courses offered by the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts and was most recently recertified by the AOPC in October of 2020.

Schill will be the lone name seeking both the Democrat and Republican votes.

District 18-3-02 includes all of Washington, Farmington, Knox, Paint, Millcreek, Highland, and Monroe Townships. The office is based in the county jail building in Marianne.

For more information on the District Judge 18-3-02 Election or incumbent Timothy P. Schill, click here.

Clarion County Treasurer

The fight for Clarion County Treasurer was the only county-wide race to have been contested during the May primaries.

Karyn Montana (R) beat out Kyle McConnell (R) for Treasurer in the primary election.

Karyn Montana (R) is the current treasurer. She was appointed by Clarion County Commissioners following the resignation of the previous treasurer Tom McConnell in September of 2020. Montana then hired Kelly Yoca as the Deputy Treasurer.

For more information on the Clarion County Treasurer election, click here.

Clarion County Sheriff

Shawn Zerfoss (R), a longtime Clarion Borough Police Officer, will be the lone name on the ballot for Clarion County Sheriff in the election.

“My years in law enforcement have provided me the knowledge necessary to serve as sheriff. My dedication to Clarion County and my commitment to the community I serve demonstrate my resolve. When I encounter a problem, I work to find the solution that best serves everyone involved, not a quick fix,” Zerfoss said in his candidacy release.

Current Sheriff Rex Munsee announced his retirement in early March with plans to work as a private investigator. Munsee is currently serving his third term as Clarion County Sheriff.

For more information on the Clarion County Sheriff election or candidate Shawn Zerfoss, click here.

Clarion County Coroner

Daniel Shingledecker (R), incumbent, will be the lone candidate in the coroner race on the ballot.

Shingledecker was sworn in as coroner in November of 2019 following the death of the previous Clarion County Coroner, Randall Stom.

Shingledecker attended Clarion University then later transferred to Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and Point Park University, graduating with honors. He is currently employed as a Funeral Director at Goble’s Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

For more information on the Clarion County Coroner Election or candidate Dan Shingledecker, click here.

Municipal Candidates

Ashland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Tim Lenhart (R).

Supervisor, four-year term (vote for one): David W. Seigworth (R)

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Charles E. “Chuck” Weaver (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Lane Byers (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sarah Ace Rex (R).

Inspector of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Ace (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Beaver Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Braiden A. Cochran (D); and Brad Switzer (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Darlene Ace (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michelle Campbell (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Elizabeth Beal (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Wanda McKinney (D); and Darlene Ace (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Brady Township

No candidates for the following: Supervisor, six-year term; Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Callensburg Borough

No candidates for the following: Mayor, four-year term; Council, four-year term; Council, two-year term; Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Clarion Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Frank M. Wilson (R).

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Patrick Aaron (D/R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Linda Hovis (R).

Auditor, four-year term (vote for one): Barry Billetdeaux (D).

Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Laura Heasley (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Alcorn (D/R).

Judge of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Thomas Young (R).

Judge of Election — Township 2, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Sproul (R).

Inspector of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Robin Cable (D).

No candidates for the following: Constable, six-year term; and Inspector of Election — Township 2, four-year term.

East Brady Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Tracy Sheakley (R).

Council, four-year term (vote for three): Justin Wagner (D); Jennifer Switzer (D/R); and Kevin A. Diehm (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kina Fink (D/R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Peggy Wimer (D).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sally Snow (D); and Kate Hall (R).

No candidates for the following: Constable, six-year term.

Elk Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Les Wingard (R).

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): John R. Knight Sr. (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Anita Lahr (D/R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Radaker (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Rex (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Foxburg Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Denise Shekell (D); Janie Ganoe (R); and Rebecca Gates (R).

Council, two-year term (vote for two): Terri Lease (R).

No candidates for the following: Mayor, four-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Farmington Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Chuck Gilbert (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Nancy S. Ochs (R).

Judge of Election — North, four-year term (vote for one): Jana Wolbert (D).

Judge of Election — Central, four-year term (vote for one): Carol A. Hall (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Constable, six-year term; Inspector of Election — North, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — Central, four-year term.

Hawthorn Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Ronald F. Cyphert (D/R).

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Patti Hanna (D); and Terry Beamer (R).

Council, two-year term (vote for one): Emmanuel Marshall (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Georgean Cyphert (D/R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ted Minich (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheryl A. Rockwell (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Highland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ryan Maxwell (R); and Derrick Rick Forbes (D).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Ken Dworek (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Nancy M. Kadunce (D/R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Phyllis Morrow (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Linda Pappas (D); and Pamala Rapp (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Knox Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Melissa Wolfe (D); and Richard L. Cochran (R).

Council, four-year term (vote for no more than three): Danielle Fye (D); Grace Minnick (R); and William L. Henry III (R).

Council, two-year term (vote for one): Caleb Gilliand (D).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Timmy L. Cochran (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Karen Ashbaugh Price (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): M.J. Lijewski (D); and Kimberly J. Dine (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

More information about the candidates for the Knox Borough Mayor position can be found here.

Knox Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Bradly Ochs (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Linda S. Gatesman (D).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Richard A. Baumcratz (D).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Betty Baumcratz (D).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Licking Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Martin Whitmore (R).

Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Elder (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Mendy M. Stewart (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Limestone Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Rex B. Cyphert (D).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Aaron (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Donna M. Smith (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Jean Ehrhart (R).

No candidates for the following: Constable, six-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Madison Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Kelly Himes (R).

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Scott Earley (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Sandi Earley (R).

Auditor, four-year term (vote for one): Kathy Peters (R).

Auditor, two-year turn (vote for one): Linda Campbell (R)

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Johnson (R).

Constable: six-year term (vote for one): Phillip Ackerman (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Y. Carnathan (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Danyelle Hiles (R).

Millcreek Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Andrew McKisson (D).

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Robert L. Kahle (D); and Debbie Bonner Palmer (R).

Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Richard Frost (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Deborah L. Frampton (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Joyce Kahle (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term.

Monroe Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven J. Ketner (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Julie A. Hartley (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Stahlman (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Judy Holt (D).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Lerch (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

New Bethlehem Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Gordon V. Barrows (R).

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Don Heeter (R); Lisa Kerle (R); and Bryan Ruth (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Julie Evans (D/R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Darla Hinderliter (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lori A. Ferringer (R); and Julie Evans (D).

No candidates for the following: Council, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Paint Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Emily E. Crain (D); and Craig D. Lewis (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Randy James Vossburg (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Karen Kahle (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara Wright (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Dottie S. Reddinger (D); and Linda G. Ida (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Perry Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Larry Morrison (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Betty Jean Allen (D/R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Jennifer Pollock (D/R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Bonnie L. Jordan (R).

No candidates for the following: Constable, six-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.

Piney Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Donald A. Wensel (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Dee McGarrity (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Diana Wensel (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term.

Porter Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Darl M. Henry (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Elaine S. Weeter (R).

Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Weaver (D).

Inspector of Election — West, four-year term (vote for one): Carol Brocious (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election — West, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — East, four-year term.

Redbank Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ernie Bowersox (D/R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Ronald Radaker (D/R).

Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Christine M. Adams (D).

Inspector of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Trina Smith (D); and Mary W. Truitt (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election — West, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — West, four-year term.

Richland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven A. Hunsberger (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Kathy Hunsberger (R).

Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Norma M. Baum (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Jannie L. Shirey (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ann Rodgers (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Studebaker (R).

No candidates for the following: Constable, six-year term.

Rimersburg Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Timothy G. Yeany (R).

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Jonathon Best (R); Mark Deeter (R); Joshua Meeker (R); and Scott Myers (R).

Council, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Kaetzel (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Valerie Hile (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Dana Solida (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Janet Troutman (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Salem Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Eric B. Sherman (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Kendra Barnett (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kimberly J. Wyman (R).

Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Marcia Rossman (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Steve Hepfl (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): R. Scott Sheffer (R); and Pam Smith (R).

Shippenville Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Eric Sterner (R).

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Linda H. Duffee (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Sligo Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Jeremy Shumaker (R).

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Sherry Laughlin (R); Charles W. Marsh (R); and Tyler Smith (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Dianne L. Conaway (R).

Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Kyle Klein (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Debbie McDowell (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.

St. Petersburg Borough

Mayor, four year term (vote for one): Vince P. Forsythe (D/R).

Council, four-year term (vote for three): Thomas J. Courson (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sue Ann Sheakley (D).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): M. Elaine Fisher (D).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Constable, four-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.

Strattanville Borough

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Harold Randy Davis (R).

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Donna Reinsel (D); LeAnn Bowser (R); Dusty Davis (R); Robert “Bob” Rawson (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Peggy Corte (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Lewis (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lois Jaquish (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Rebecca Jaquish (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Toby Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas D. Gilhousen (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michele McKinney (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Barger (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Marilyn George (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Washington Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas G. Maher (R); Kevin McCauley (write-in).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Beverky Burris (R).

Judge of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Suzanne Daum (R).

Inspector of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Siegel (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

School Board Directors

Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Terwilliger (D/R)

No candidates for Region I, four-year term; Region VI, four-year term; and Region Emlenton Borough, four-year term.

Clarion Area

School Director, four-year term (vote for four): Shane C. Kriebel (D/R); Julie McCormick (D/R); Zachary Shekell (R); John P. Troese (D); and Braxton A. White (D/R).

Clarion-Limestone

Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Hannah Allison (D/R); and Gary L. Sproul (D/R).

Region II, four-year term (vote for two): Christopher Boozer (R); Kathy Henry (D); and David Louder (D/R).

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Bryan D. Huwar (D/R).

Keystone

Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Stacey Thompson (D/R); and Jason McMillen (write-in).

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Randy Burr II (R); and Jason Say (write-in).

Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Trisha Dixon, (R); John R. Slagle (R); and Buck Weaver (write-in).

For more information on the Keystone School board election, click here.

North Clarion

Region I, four-year term (vote for two): Winfield Lutz (R); and Thomas Phillips (D/R).

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Rick Best (R).

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Jeff Barron (R).

Redbank Valley

Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Brent Wilde (D/R).

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Darren Bain (D/R); and Mitchell Blose (D/R).

Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Heidi L. Byers (R); Linda J. Ferringer (D); Clay Kennemuth (D); and John Kimmel (R).

Union

School Director, four-year term (vote for four): John Creese (D/R); Kenneth Walter (D/R); and Adam Vogle (D/R); and Lisa M. Norbert (R).

School Director, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Shirey (D/R).

Judicial Retention elections

The following is a preview of the four judicial retention elections on all ballots in the general election.

All judges, except magisterial judges, in Pennsylvania face retention elections following their initial term. The judges do not compete against another candidate, but rather voters are given a “yes” or “no” choice on whether to keep the judge in office for another term.

If a judge receives more yes votes than no votes, they are retained. Otherwise, there will be a vacancy on the court after the expiration of the judge’s term.

Superior Court Retention

Shall John T. Bender be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Shall Mary Jane Bowes be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Commonwealth Court Renention

Shall Anne Covey be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Commonwealth Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Shall Renee Cohn Jubelirer be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Commonwealth Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

The General Election is on November 2, 2021. Polling places will be open 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.

