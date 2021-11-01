Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, October 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.

Larry was born in Foxburg on October 20, 1941.

He was the son of the late James E. and Bertha F. Gates Preston.

Larry attended school in Foxburg and had been employed for more than 17 years at Pullman Standard in Butler.

Following Pullman’s closing, Larry established, owned and operated Preston Painting for more than 20 years.

Larry took great pride in his work and had earned an excellent reputation among his many customers.

Larry was a member of the Foxburg United Methodist Church and had served on Foxburg Borough Council for many years.

He was a long-time active member of the Foxburg Fire Co. and had served for many years as assistant fire chief.

He was a member of the Pennsylvania State Campground Association and had served as a camp host.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, good conversation with family and friends, and most especially the company of his grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Esther C. Ruth Preston, whom he married in New Bethlehem on May 23, 1964.

Also surviving are three children, Larry G. Preston Jr. (Michelle K.) of Worthington, Michelle S. Page of Parker, and Amber L. Preston of Foxburg; seven grandchildren, Madison, Mara, Lexi, Brianne and her husband,Eddie, Carrie and her husband, Mike, Chelsea, and Courtney and her husband, Richard; five great grandchildren, Carson, Edward, Zach, Mary Jane, and Bentley; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brenda Preston of West Freedom, Cathryn and James Bowser of Kittanning, Miriam and James Dosch of Rose Valley, and Nancy Ruth of Ford City, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Laney and Jessica, his brothers, James, Richard, and John, his brother-in-law, Ernest Ruth, and a number of sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Dan Myers, a retired United Methodist pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Foxburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to your local fire department.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

