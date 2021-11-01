 

Linda L. (Shreve) Welch

Monday, November 1, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ROPg8VH20hLinda L. (Shreve) Welch, age 76, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her residence.

She was born at home in Tionesta, PA a daughter of the late Forest and Frances (Webber) Shreve.

Linda was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed NASCAR races with her husband and friends in her more active years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James P. Welch, Jr., a son James F. Welch and a sister Sandra Pickens.

She is survived by her daughter Franny Welch of Erie a granddaughter Lydia Welch of Erie; a brother Roger “Yogi” Shreve (Dottie) of Neiltown, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved caregivers, Chuck and Brandi White and their children.

Private services were handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.


