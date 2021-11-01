Man Facing Charges for Attempting to Flee Police on Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man is facing charges after attempting to flee a traffic stop on State Route 66 early Saturday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, Marienville-based State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2016 Ford F-150 in the area of Snow Drift Lane and State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, after observing several traffic violations.

Police say the driver of the Ford, a known 27-year-old Irwin man, then made an abrupt turn from a parking lot onto State Route 66 and accelerated in an attempt to flee from police at a high rate of speed.

Charges against the driver are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

The driver’s name was not released.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.