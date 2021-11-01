 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Man Facing Charges for Attempting to Flee Police on Route 66

Monday, November 1, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man is facing charges after attempting to flee a traffic stop on State Route 66 early Saturday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, Marienville-based State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2016 Ford F-150 in the area of Snow Drift Lane and State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, after observing several traffic violations.

Police say the driver of the Ford, a known 27-year-old Irwin man, then made an abrupt turn from a parking lot onto State Route 66 and accelerated in an attempt to flee from police at a high rate of speed.

Charges against the driver are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

The driver’s name was not released.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.