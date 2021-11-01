Mary Ellen Doverspike, age 80, of Fairmount City, passed away after a long fight on Friday afternoon, October 29, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her family.

Born June 6, 1941, in Mayport, she was the eldest child of the late W. Clyde and Bernice Smail Gruver and graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1959.

On June 13, 1959, she married Richard Thomas Doverspike and he preceded her in death on March 25, 2006.

Mary worked for several local businesses throughout the years, including Dolinda’s.

She was also a self-employed beautician.

She was a member of Eastern Star and Red Hats.

Mary enjoyed traveling, and in recent years became known for transporting folks to and from the airport, doctor’s appointments and the grocery store.

She was an avid cook, always trying out something new that she learned on the Food Network.

She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings at the holidays as well as listening to stories about her great grandchildren.

Survivors include her three children: Pamela Shick and her husband, Wendell, of Fairmount City; Andy Doverspike and his wife, Patricia (McCall), of Emlenton, and Donald Doverspike and his wife, Rebecca (Bish), also of Fairmount City; Five grandchildren: Tom (Ashlee) Shick, Tim (Jill) Shick, Alicia Doverspike, Seth (Kara) Doverspike and Coleman Doverspike, and five great grandchildren: Jayce and Bryce Shick, Jayce Doverspike and Alexis and Gavin.

Mary is also survived by four sisters: Jane (David) Himes of New Castle, Vickie Troup and Kathy (Dave) Crissman of Hawthorn and Robin (Bill) Smith of Fairmount City; three brothers: William (Jody) Gruver and Dennis (Diane) Gruver of New Bethlehem and James (Terri) Gruver of Oak Ridge, a brother-in-law, Leroy Gaston of Seminole, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Barb Gaston, and a brother-in-law, Junior Troup.

Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Zachary Lays officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Beautiful Lookout.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Mary E. Doverspike to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214 or the Redbank Valley Area Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Mary’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

