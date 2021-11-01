Pennsylvania Closer to Providing COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Aged 5 Through 11

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is ready to meet the demand to vaccinate children aged 5-11 when final approval is given by the CDC.

Final approval of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine cleared another hurdle on Friday when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for emergency use authorization.

“Approval of a vaccine for children in the 5-11 age group would add a high level of protection from the virus for those children and help further prevent the spread of the virus among others,” said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.

“The arrival of the vaccine should help keep kids in school for in-person learning and move us a step closer to moving out of the pandemic.”

The news was greeted with enthusiasm by US Senator Bob Casey.

“This is welcome news to millions of parents across the country,” Senator Casey Tweeted on Friday. “Vaccination against COVID-19 is our way out of the pandemic and vaccinating our kids—soon to include those ages 5-11 in addition to those ages 12-17.”

The announcement came just over a week after the Biden Administration released their plan to operationalize vaccination efforts for children upon authorization, a plan Governor Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania is prepared to carry out.

“We are ready in Pennsylvania. Vaccine providers are prepared to safely vaccinate our children, and to protect them against this deadly virus. The light at the end of the tunnel is shining brightly and we are all ready to be on the other side.”

Pennsylvania vaccine providers, including pediatricians, primary care physicians, family doctors, pharmacies, large retailers, federally qualified health centers and grocery stores, will be able to schedule appointments for the vaccine immediately after final approval is provided by the CDC and will have vaccines to administer as early as November 4.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky are expected to approve the use of the new vaccine next week.

