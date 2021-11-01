 

Police Investigating Report of Corruption of Minor in Hickory Township

Monday, November 1, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report involving corruption of a minor on State Route 666.

Marienville-based State Police responded to a call regarding the corruption of a minor around 9:38 a.m. on October 3.

Police say the incident reportedly occurred at a location on State Route 666, in Hickory Township, Forest County, and involved a known 17-year-old male victim from Endeavor.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details are available at this time.

Marienville-based State Police released the above report on Monday, November 1, 2021.


