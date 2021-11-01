 

SPONSORED: Hurry In to Redbank Chevrolet to See Their New Pickups and Pre-Owned Vehicles on Display!

Monday, November 1, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank ChevroletNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the new pickups and pre-owned vehicles on display at Redbank Chevrolet’s dealership in New Bethlehem!


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $52,290


28979422196x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $54,765

28979427431x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $59,990
Mileage: 39,678


29013039540x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $26,990
Mileage: 32,053


28485937089x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $51,110


28879954489x640 (3)CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Meet the Sales Team at REDBANK CHEVROLET IN NEW BETHLEHEM!


Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman.

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Stop in and ask one of Redbank Chevrolet’s knowledgeable sales professionals about their vehicles on display.

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

