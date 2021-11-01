SPONSORED: Hurry In to Redbank Chevrolet to See Their New Pickups and Pre-Owned Vehicles on Display!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the new pickups and pre-owned vehicles on display at Redbank Chevrolet’s dealership in New Bethlehem!
NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $52,290
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $54,765
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN LT
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $59,990
Mileage: 39,678
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $26,990
Mileage: 32,053
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST All Star Edition
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $51,110
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Meet the Sales Team at REDBANK CHEVROLET IN NEW BETHLEHEM!
Stop in and ask one of Redbank Chevrolet’s knowledgeable sales professionals about their vehicles on display.
Call 814-275-6734 for more information.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.