Stella Mae Keefer Smith, 67, of Clarion passed away Friday morning (10-29-21) at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Born in Butler, Pa. on January 2, 1954, she was the daughter of late Russell and Phyllis Goodman Keefer.

She was a graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School and had been employed by Home Health Care of Clarion.

She was affiliated with the United Methodist Church of Shippenville.

Surviving are three daughters: April (Ron Hill) Howell of Allison Park, Robin (James Ruby) Smith of Shippenville, and Sara (Mike) Minium of Oil City; four sons: James (Pam) Smith, Jr. of Shippenville, Shon (Bessie) Smith of Boyers, Joshua (Michelle) Smith of Emlenton, and David (Alisha) Pisor of North Washington; longtime companion Dennis Dorr of Karns City; eighteen grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews; three sisters: Melvina (Tom) Rhoads of West Freedom, Martha Keefer of Hooker, and Wendy (Edna) Keefer of Shippenville; three brothers: Art (Janet) Keefer and William (Michelle) Keefer of West Freedom, and Jeffrey (Deana) Keefer of Knox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson Joshua Smith, Jr. and brother Larry Keefer.

Visitation Tuesday (11-2-21) from 2-4 and 6-7:30 PM at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker where her funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

