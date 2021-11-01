 

UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

Monday, November 1, 2021 @ 08:11 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK3582CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 in Clarion Township reopened late Monday night following a closure due to a multi-vehicle accident.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash was reported in the area of the 61-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, November 1.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company # 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene. Clarion University Police also assisted at the scene.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company and Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to assist with traffic control.

Air medical transports were also placed on standby.

According to PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs, I-80 Westbound was closed beginning at the on-ramp at Exit 64 (PA 66 South – Clarion) and ending at Exit 60 (PA 66 North – Shippenville) due to the crash.

The closure led to major traffic congestion in and around Clarion Borough.

5DMK3548

Officials say the roadway was reopened, and the scene was cleared around midnight.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

5DMK3594


