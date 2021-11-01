Vehicle Slams into Tree on Route 949; Woman Injured

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into a tree along State Route 949 on Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:29 p.m. on Friday, October 29, on Route 949, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 51-year-old Melissa K. Bush, of Ridgway, was operating a 2017 Toyota Tacoma traveling on State Route 949 and approaching a sharp curve at a rate of speed that was unsafe for the road conditions at the time. The vehicle then went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Bush suffered minor injuries but refused EMS transport; she was using a seat belt.

Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.

Bush was cited for a speed violation.

