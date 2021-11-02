 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Route 322 Closed in Shippenville Due to Crash

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

AD7E958B-B13C-47D1-A117-B7A62B21C6E4SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – US 322/Main Street is currently closed in Shippenville due to a two-vehicle crash.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the crash was reported around 6:56 a.m.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Jeep.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Crews remained at the scene, and the roadway remained closed as of 8:25 a.m.

40C289EE-56AE-446C-AFD0-72230747BE58


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.