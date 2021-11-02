Route 322 Closed in Shippenville Due to Crash

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – US 322/Main Street is currently closed in Shippenville due to a two-vehicle crash.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the crash was reported around 6:56 a.m.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Jeep.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Crews remained at the scene, and the roadway remained closed as of 8:25 a.m.

