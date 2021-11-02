Carbaugh Wins Forest County Sheriff Race in Landslide

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results in the 2021 Forest County Municipal Election show William Carbaugh Jr. taking the county sheriff position in a landslide vote.

As of late Tuesday evening, Carbaugh led over opponent Joseph Schmader with 1,125 votes to 359 votes.

Official results will be released after all of the votes, including write-in votes, have been certified.

Carbaugh previously worked for the Venango County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, where he is currently chief deputy sheriff. He has also worked as a county detective with the district attorney’s office.

A 1997 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School and Clarion County Career Center, where he got a certification in Protective Services, he went on to attend Indiana University Municipal Police Academy in 1998, where he received his Act 120 Municipal Police certification. Then, in 2001, he received his Act 2-114 Deputy Sheriff’s certification.

Carbaugh will be taking over for Sheriff Bob Wolfgang, who has held the position since 2002 and chose not to seek re-election this year.

