Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Noodle Soup by Bea Lauffer

Ever tried this unique soup? Give it a shot this autumn season!

Ingredients

3 tbsp. oil

3/4 c. chopped onion



6 c. water6 chicken bouillon or 1/3 c.8 oz. fine egg noodleschicken stock (powdered)1 tsp. salt2 pkg. chopped broccoli1/8 tsp. garlic powder6 cup milk1 lb. Velveeta cheese

Directions

-Heat oil in a large pot and add onions. Add water and bouillon; stir to dissolve.

-Add noodles and salt to a boiling mixture; continue to boil for 3 minutes.

-Stir in broccoli and garlic powder. Cook 4 minutes. Add milk and cheese. Cook to melt the cheese. Enjoy!

