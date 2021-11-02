Clarion Hospital Reports 67 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 67 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, November 1, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/31/2021: 16,138

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 13,578

Positives: 2,892

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/31/2021: 70,950

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 23,372

Positives: 8,189

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/01/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 1 suspected. 10 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 10/29/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 41 patients. 1 suspected. 41 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported two deaths on 10/29/2021 and one death on 10/31/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

