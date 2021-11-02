Election Returns Website Will Provide First Look At Today’s Municipal Election Results

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Monday, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results.

“The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our election returns site,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “We collaborate with all 67 county election offices to consolidate results as soon as they are available.”

Because, unlike most other states, Pennsylvania’s election laws do not permit the pre-canvassing of ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day, counties cannot begin mail ballot counting until that time. More than one million Pennsylvania voters requested a mail ballot, and the overwhelming majority of all ballots will be counted within a few days after the election.

Visitors to electionreturns.pa.gov can customize searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices, use a location-based service through the “My County” link to instantly bring up their county’s election returns and connect to each county’s election results website.

Secretary Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot in person to their county election board or to an official ballot drop-off location by 8 p.m. Tuesday. The deadline for county election boards to receive voted mail ballots is 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Voters who have not voted by mail ballot can vote in person at their polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

Voters who applied for and received a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls must bring their entire mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including the unvoted mail ballot and the outer return envelope with the voter’s declaration.

If a voter applied for a mail ballot but did not return it and no longer has the mail ballot and envelopes, they may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.

If a voter applied for a mail ballot but never received it, they should vote by provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.

In today’s election, Pennsylvania voters will elect judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court, as well as a county, school board and local officials, such as mayors, city and borough council members, township commissioners and supervisors, magisterial district judges and precinct election officials.

For more information on voting and elections in Pennsylvania, visit vote.pa.gov, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (877-868-3772), or follow along on social media with the hashtag #ReadyToVotePA.

