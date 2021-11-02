Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, currently has openings for a Nursing Assistant, .

Nursing Assistant



$2500 Sign-on Bonus for full-time – $1200 Sign-on Bonus for part-time

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa has immediate openings for Certified Nursing Assistants, with brand new starting wages beginning at $14.00 dollars up to $16.70 with experience.

Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, and has proven experience in patient care. Their Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

Responsibilities:

Work in an elderly care setting

Assist elderly people with personal hygiene needs, such as bathing and dressing

Assist patients to perform activities of daily living, such as eating and ROM

Assist patients with getting in and out of bed or chairs

Assist with physical therapy programs

Assist with hygiene maintenance to prevent infections or breakdowns of skin or wounds

Assist people with disabilities to perform daily activities, such as bathing and dressing

Assist people with disabilities to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise

Clarview has full-time, part-time, and on-call positions available on all shifts. Now offering Baylor positions with $2.00 extra an hour. Work 24 hours every weekend get paid for 30 and receive full-time benefits.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From $14.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid sick time

Paid time off

Paid training

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12-hour shift

8-hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Every weekend

Holidays

Night shift

On call

Overtime

Rotating weekends

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Experience:

Caregiving: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

CNA certification (Required)

Driver’s License (Preferred)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact Clarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, Pa., is looking for both a full-time and a part-time RN Supervisors.

***** $6,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME, $3,000 FOR PART TIME *****

***** Also announcing a new very competitive wage hike *****

Clarview’s RN Supervisors provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

They currently have a Full-time position for 3-11 with no weekends. A Part-time 11-7 shift with no weekends and PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR RN SUPERVISORS

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Leads, assists, coaches and provides feedback to other team members

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to the company’s mission

Relationship with Clarview’s residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION

RNs report to the Director of Nursing and provide daily work guidance and direction to our LPNs and Care Nurses (CNAs).

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certificate is required.

Job Types: Part-time, PRN

Pay: From $30.50 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Night shift

On call

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Differential pay

Signing bonus

Education:

Associate (Required)

Experience:

Nursing: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

BLS Certification, CPR (Required)

RN Pa License (Required)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact Clarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo is currently looking for Licensed Practical Nurses.

***** $3,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME, $1,500 PART TIME *****

***** Announcing new starting wage from $20.90 to $24.00 an/hour ****

LPN Charge Nurses provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. LPN Charge Nurses supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

Clarview currently has the following opportunities available:

BAYLOR 630A-630P and 630p-630a

FULL TIME / PART TIME (every other weekend only) positions on the EVENING shift (230p to 1030p) or NIGHT shift (1030p to630a)

WEEKEND positions are also available 3 PM to 11 PM

PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR LPN CHARGE NURSES:

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

BENEFITS OFFERED:

Tuition Reimbursement

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB:

Meaningful work and connection to our mission

Relationship with residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Clarview’s LPN Charge Nurses report to the Director of Nursing and receive daily work guidance and direction from their RNs.

EDUCATION & TRAINING:

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem

Pay: From $20.90 per hour

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12-hour shift

8-hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Monday to Friday

Night shift

On call

Overnight shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

License/Certification:

LPN (Required)

CPR Certification (Preferred)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact CLarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.