Jacqueline Ann “Jackie” Bosley, 63, of Polk, died Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca while surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Grove City on September 12, 1958, a daughter of the late Paul A. and Connie Valjean (McCluskey) Updegraff.

Jackie enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitch, fishing, swimming, and spending time with her family.

She was very artistic and crafty and enjoyed making crocheted doll lamps.

In the past, she had worked at the Dollar General store in Oil City.

She was married in Oil City on May 5, 1990 to Robert E. Bosley, Sr. and he survives.

Also surviving are her children: Valjean Hill and her husband Larry of Oil City, Sadie Bemis and her husband Sam of Oil City, Shamara Bosley and her boyfriend David Sylvia of Oil City, and Robert Bosley, Jr. of Polk; and 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings: Paul Updegraff and his wife Teresa of Mercer, Matthew Updegraff and his wife Sheila of Oil City, and Machelle Updegraff and her companion Jim Greenwalt of Grove City; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her daughter, Adalyn Brant; and two brothers, Richard and Steven Updegraff.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday afternoon (Nov. 4) from 2 – 4 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday (Nov. 5) at 11 a.m. with Rev. Shawn Updegraff, Jackie’s nephew, officiating.

Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

To express online condolences to Jackie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com

