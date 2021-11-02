Janice Marie (Carrier) Hubauer of Roseville, PA, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital, where she received outstanding care.

She was born April 14, 1951, in Brookville to the late Carl and Lois (Barnett) Carrier.

In 1969, she graduated from Clarion – Limestone High School, which is where she met the love of her life.

She married Fred Hubauer on June 26, 1971, at the Roseville Chapel. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary!

She spent time in Germany with him while he was in the United States Army.

She lived most of her life on the farm in Deweyville. She grew up there and they returned to raise their three grateful children on the same farm.

She was an amazing mom!

She enjoyed many days and nights around the fire ring at their home.

She would cook soups, stews, and homemade spaghetti sauce over the fire.

Friends and family were always welcome.

She was always bringing a smile to someone.

She enjoyed coloring pictures to give to friends, family, and nursing homes to brighten someone’s day.

She was a wonderful baker who shared her treats.

She enjoyed taking pictures of nature and making picture belts for other people to enjoy.

She would dry unique weeds, sometimes spray painting them and making bouquets.

She is survived by her very loving husband, Fred, three children; Tracy (Ed) Amon of Lebanon, PA; Fred Hubauer of Brookville, PA; Betsy (Eric) Humble of Sligo, PA; three grandchildren; Samantha (Guzzie)Rodriguez; Edward (Imani) Amon; Jacob Amon; great granddaughter; Olive Rodriguez; one sister Joyce (Bill) Reitz; her husband Fred’s siblings and their spouses; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents and, sister Bonnie J. (Carrier) Mahle.

Family and friends will be received Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home at 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825, from 12pm to 2pm.

A funeral service will take place immediately following at 2pm and officiated by Reverend Boyd Edmondson, also at the funeral home.

Internment will take place at Vandervort Cemetery, Summerville, PA, where she will be resting with her beloved grandparents Hobart and Elizabeth ((Bess) Fitzsimmons) Carrier.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to buy snacks and restaurant gift cards to say thank you to the hospital employees who showed so much love and care to Janice, Fred, and the entire family throughout her stay. Those can be sent to Betsy Humble, 1060 Moggey Road, Sligo, PA 16255 or to any health care or emergency service you hold dear.

Random acts of kindness! The smallest thing can make the biggest difference.

Online condolences and other information can be found at www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.