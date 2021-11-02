Joni Danyel Sausman, 47, of Franklin passed away in her home in the early afternoon on October 31st, 2021.

Born on February 6th, 1974 in Titusville, Joni was the daughter of Daniel Burrows and Beth (Carson) Gordon.

She was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Joni enjoyed her family and pet fish, crocheting, and going thrift shopping with her family.

She also loved her dogs, granddogs, and grandcats.

Left to cherish her memory is her father, Daniel Burrows and his wife, Linda, of Oil City; her mother, Beth Gordon of Franklin; her husband, Daniel Sausman of Franklin; her sons, Robert Cramer and his fiancé, Kandi Norris, and Jacob Cramer, both of Franklin; her mother-in-law, Karen Ross of Franklin; her sister, Kari Osborn, and her husband Shawn, of Franklin; her sisters-in-law, Becca, Kristen, and Samantha; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Joni is preceded in death by her step-father, Bill Gordon; maternal grandparents, Bill and Lillian Carson; and her uncle, Tim Carson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joni’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346 and/or Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit, www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.