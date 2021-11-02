Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 PM Thursday, October 28, 2021, following a brief illness.

Born April 11, 2001 she was the beloved daughter of Rebecca L. Peterson (Stone) and Ronald Harkless both of Oil City.

Khaila was known for her love of young children and babies in her family.

She especially had a special bond with her nephew, Hunter, and most recently her brand new daughter whom she gave birth to this past September.

Khaila lived life as a free soul and was determined to live as she chose and very much did so.

Khaila and her mother had a very special relationship. Though they would not always agree on things, Khaila would always turn to her mother in the hardest of times, and she strived to receive her mother’s acceptance for any decisions she made.

As a teenager, Khaila attended The Relevant Church in Corry where she was active in the youth group. She held a special bond with the former youth pastor, Nathan Porter and his wife Amy. That special bond carried over into her adult life and still existed to this day.

In addition to her parents and her daughter, Khaila is survived by three sisters: Karen Harkless (Nathan Collins) of Clintonville; Diana Lariviere of Franklin and Cassandra Brenwald of Hoschton, GA; two brothers: Collin Stone of Franklin; and Ronald Harkless, II (Tyra Rice) of Franklin.

Also surviving are four nephews: Jacob Umstead of Clintonville; Luc Lariviere of Washington; Hunter Stone of Union City; and Jaxson Stone of Franklin; and a niece, Lainey Lariviere of Washington.

Also surviving are four uncles: James (Valerie) Harkless of Reading; Wallace Stone (Marci Hoover) of Franklin; Chad Stone (Brittany Beveridge) of Franklin; and Howard (Rachel) Stone of South Carolina; and by an aunt, Andrea (Joshua) Doyle of Polk.

Also surviving is her paternal grandfather, Floyd Harkless of Oil City; her maternal grandparents: Howard and Vicki Stone (Hoffman) of Polk; and several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. Khaila is also survived by her special family friend Mary Luce of Erie with whom she held a very special bond, along with several special friends also of Erie.

Khaila was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother, Elaine Traylor; her paternal grandmother, Vicki Harkless (Danchuk); and by her maternal great-grandparents: Howard and Elizabeth Hoffman (Turner).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 2-4 PM with a service being held at 4 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin, with Pastor Nathan Porter officiating.

There will be a dinner immediately following the service at the Seneca Volunteer Fire Dept.

Burial will take place on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10 AM in Franklin Cemetery along Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin; where a small graveside service will be held by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to a GoFundMe account on Facebook, or directly to Khaila’s mother, Rebecca to help offset the cost of the funeral.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.