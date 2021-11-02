Knox Community Enjoys Keystone Trunk or Treat Event

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – From princesses to pirates, there were treats for everyone at the Trunk or Treat event at Keystone High School on Sunday.

(Photos submitted by Shilo Lenhart)

The event, which was hosted by the Keystone Senior High Student Government, was well attended, drawing children from all around the Knox area.

