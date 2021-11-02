Say What?!: Family History Book Found at Minnesota Thrift Store Returned to Family

MINNESOTA – A family history book found by the owners of a Minnesota thrift store was returned to the family thanks to the detective work of a stranger.

Kim Firkus said she and her husband, Dana, were going through boxes of merchandise destined for the shelves of their thrift store, Castoff’s Secondhand Store in Pequot Lakes, when they found a homemade tome labeled, The Nelson Family Tree.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.