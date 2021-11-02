SPONSORED: Acrobatic Circus Program Available at Clarion Center for the Arts
Do you have a child between the age of seven and 10 with lots of energy looking for an artistic adventure?
Clarion Center for the Arts’ Circus program featuring ACROBATICS may just be the activity that you are seeking!
Learning new tricks and techniques are a great way to burn energy and boost confidence! There are various levels in the Circus program, so whether your child is a beginner or has some acrobatic experience, they can find the right fit for your child!
Clarion Center for the Arts is not just a dance studio! They are a community of teachers, students, and families who are passionate about every aspect of the arts. When you join their tribe, you join a movement that wants to make the world a better place through Dance, Music, Theatre, and Circus.
BreAnna Liberto started this center with a goal to use the arts to build character in the lives of their students. Their programs are great activities to help kids grow mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally stronger!
Check out their website www.clarioncenterforthearts.com for more information and get your child signed up to start an acrobatic journey with Clarion Center for the Arts!
