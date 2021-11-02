SPONSORED: Checkout Growing Inventory at Clarion Ford
Tuesday, November 2, 2021 @ 12:11 AM
Inventory is growing every day and the deals keep getting better at Clarion Ford.
Get 1.9% Ford credit financing for 60 months, plus bonus cash on several models including Ford F-150 and the Bronco Sport all month long.
Not only are we paying top dollar for your trade, right now we are buying used cars.
So come on in and visit us at Main Street in Clarion or clarionauto.com.
And, remember – nobody beats us!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.