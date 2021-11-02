SPONSORED: Cooper Tire Rebate Continues at Kerle Tire Company; Stop in Today for a New Set of Tires!

 

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

251680358_4541330585927282_5354238773891813771_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Cooper Tire rebate event is going on now at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion. Stop in today and have one of Kerle’s skilled workers install a new set of qualifying tires!

The event runs through Monday, November 8.

Consumers are eligible to receive up to a $70 Cooper Tire Rewards when purchasing a new set of four qualifying tires.

Qualifying Tires and Amounts:

$70 Rebate – Discoverer AT3 4S, Discoverer AT3 LT, Discoverer AT3 XLT, Discoverer SRX, Discoverer SRX LE

Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S

Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S

Cooper Discoverer SRX

Cooper Discoverer SRX

$60 Rebate – CS5 Ultra Touring, CS5 Grand Touring

Cooper CS5 Grand Touring

Cooper CS5 Grand Touring

$50 Rebate – Discoverer Snow Claw

Cooper Discoverer Snow Claw

Cooper Discoverer Snow Claw

$40 Rebate – Endeavor, Endeavor Plus

Cooper Endeavor Plus

Cooper Endeavor Plus

Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.


Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Excellent Prices, Excellent Service – Shop Local, Shop Kerle Tire Company – Serving The Community’s Tire Needs Since 1974!


