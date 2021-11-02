Stroup Bequest Benefits Clarion University and Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. – A generous bequest was made to the Clarion University Foundation, Inc., upon the passing of Norma “Toots” Stroup on July 24, 2021.

The bequest was established by her and her late husband, Donald Stroup, who died on December 23, 2014.

Their gift was designated so that a portion would fund the Reinhard Villages Housing Scholarships Endowment, and the remainder was directed to Clarion Hospital in honor of Clarion University’s nursing and other health-related programs.

“Grandma Toots was, as most would agree, passionate and a ball of energy. Included on her list of passions of golf and family, came Clarion and all it had to offer. Don and Toots loved this community and could not be prouder to have called Clarion their home, as they helped this community grow over the decades,” said John Stroup Jr., the Stroups’ grandson and a development officer at CU.

“Even though she did not graduate as a Clarion University alum, she was so appreciative to be a part of it and had a real love for Ernie and what the school represents. In her later years, you could still find Toots singing the Clarion University Alma Mater and with it, her smile aimed toward this college on the hill.”

Clarion Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Leslie Walters said they are extremely grateful to the Stroup family for the generous gift.

“Clarion Hospital is a teaching hospital and dedicated to ongoing education. This donation will be utilized to provide education in the form of a critical care class and assisting staff to become certified in their nursing specialties,” Walters said.

“The nursing education department would also like to develop a pediatric video library and invest in equipment needed for nursing education.”

The Stroups were generous donors of time and substance to Clarion University and the surrounding area with their volunteerism for countless local endeavors. Donald also served on both the Clarion University Council of Trustees and the Clarion University Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors.

If you would like to speak with someone about leaving a lasting legacy at Clarion University, please contact Larry Jamison (ljamison@clarion.edu), director of planned giving, at 814-393-1926.

