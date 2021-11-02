A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 44. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly between 2am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

