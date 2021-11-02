Hartle Hired as Redbank Valley High School Principal; Shaffer to Leave School Board

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Roddy Hartle was hired as high school principal for Redbank Valley School District, and the school board parted with one of its members during their regular meeting on Monday night.

(Pictured above: Roddy Hartle)

A twenty-year veteran of the Redbank Valley School District, Hartle previously served as acting high school principal following the resignation of former superintendent Dr. John Mastillo in June. This move brought Amy Rupp, at the time the high school principal, to the head district administration position.

Before assuming the acting principal role, Hartle was the high school art teacher. Additionally, he was the athletic director for the previous six years, and will hold those duties until a replacement can be found.

“I was kind of was waiting for the right place and the right time,” Hartle told exploreClarion.com. “This district has always been special to me, so I would love to continue just being here and helping out where I can. It just seemed to be the best place to do that at.”

Hartle said his first order of business as principal will be to bring morale among the teachers back up following the Redbank Valley Education Association’s strike earlier this year.

“Just coming back from having to deal with the strike, I think the hardest thing right now is just going to be getting morale back to where it should be,” he said. “Knowing that the staff here and the students are great, I think they’re ready to move past all the negative points and just try to move forward to the positive. I’m going to try to encourage that.”

Becoming a school administrator was always an interest of his, following the example of his father, Hartle emphasized.

“My dad actually was a principal at North Clarion, he was my principal, and superintendent over there, too,” he remarked. “It’s just something I knew I’d eventually get into and follow his footsteps. It just kind of worked out that way.”

While discussing Hartle’s hire, board member Donald Nair motioned to raise Hartle’s salary from $93,000.00 to $95,000.00.

The motion to change Hartle’s salary was defeated by a vote of five to two, with Nair and board member Dee Bell voting in favor; nevertheless, it brought on a discussion regarding the salary of the current Redbank Valley elementary and intermediate school principal Sandy Shirey, whose salary is lower than Hartle’s.

“Now we have a primary principal that has at least a year, year and a half experience,” said Bell. “Does that not count for something? The only thing I see different is we’re paying a man more money than a woman. I want to go on the record saying I think they’re both being paid not enough.”

“The male versus female has nothing to do with it,” responded board member Darren Bain. “It’s a ridiculous comment, Dee. It’s totally ridiculous.”

While Bell stated both principals should be paid the same rate, board president William Reddinger said Dee’s concern needed to be dealt with at a different time, as the motion at hand only concerned hiring Hartle at the $93,000.00 rate.

Attention was also paid to the hiring of a new athletic director and the possibility of a new art teacher.

Rupp stated Hartle was able to fulfill the athletic director’s duties while he was teaching, as he had three free class periods at the end of the school day for him to work in that capacity.

“It just kind of worked out,” she said. “It seems when we’re looking at these positions, if you look at the history, we fit it in with the staff that we have. At this time, we might have some folks that are interested, but nobody that has room in their schedule like that to be able to fulfill the position.”

She said they are advertising the job to gauge the interest in the position, and following that, the board can decide on what terms to hire a new athletic director.

For a new art teacher, Rupp said they currently have a substitute teaching art at the high school who might begin to teach elementary art.

“She’s been filling in at the end of every day because we’re short on subs, but we are looking at possibly utilizing that position to offer art activities back at the elementary without having to hire full-time position back,” she said.

It was unclear if the district will hire a full-time art teacher.

“I think a discussion will have to happen at this level,” said board member Jason Barnett.

“Looking at hiring next year, we’ll have that decision on hiring for a full-time art teacher,” said Rupp.

Shaffer to Leave School Board

The Monday, November 1 meeting was the last for longtime Redbank Valley School Board member Dr. Chad Shaffer.

“I just wanted to say publicly I want to thank Dr. Chad Shaffer for his service,” said Rupp. “This is his last board meeting, and we do appreciate all he’s done.”

“I’m leaving on terms where I feel like the district is on the ascent,” said Shaffer. “We have a really strong teaching staff, support staff. We have an administrative team that’s really ready to take the district up to the next level. The board has demonstrated an incredible amount of commitment to the process.”

Shaffer said he learned much from his time on the school board and encouraged those looking to serve their community to consider the school board.

“I learned a ton about education and about government,” he said. “If somebody would come up and ask me if they should be on the school board, I would absolutely tell them ‘yes.'”

In other business, the board:

• Approved Joe Harmon to attend the SAS conference in Hershey on December 5-7. Total cost from Title II funds $238.32.

• Approved Cheryl Motter to attend the PASO conference on March 8-11, 2022. Total cost to the district is $1061.06.

• Approved the 2022 board meeting calendar.

• Approved a motion to obtain an appraisal for the partial property at the former site of Mahoning Elementary.

• Approved an agreement with the sports boosters for contributions in lieu of the 15 percent payment at the end of the season.

• Approved the resignation agreement with employee #170 effective October 15, 2021.

• Approved the re-assignment of Tracie Bonfardine to half-time technology teacher and half-time gifted instructor effective October 20, 2021.

• Approved the recall of Jill Boyles as half-time elementary gifted teacher effective October 27, 2021.

• Approved Tara Burford as a long-term substitute for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. Total cost to the district is $64,434.00.

• Approved FMLA for employee #413.

• Approved the resignation of Suzann Erickson, school psychologist, effective no later than December 17.

• Approved the resignation of Ginny Neiswonger, cafeteria worker, effective November 5.

• Approved the resignation of Jeri Skinner, cafeteria worker, effective October 25.

• Approved a motion to advertise and hire an athletic director in the form of a supplemental contract.

• Approved to pay Roddy Hartle a per diem rate of $50.00 to perform athletic director duties until a replacement is named.

• Approved to hire Wendy Edmonds as high school secretary at a rate of $17.28 per hour. The total cost to the district is $57,793.00.

