On Saturday October 23rd, 2021, the world lost the absolute greatest clunk-headed sucker, Vernon Gary Alden, Sr., age 72.

Vern was born on April 28, 1949 in Van, PA.

He was lovingly adopted and raised by his grandparents, the late John and Weltha (Cotterman) Alden.

Vern grew up in Van and graduated from Cranberry High School.

He worked at Franklin Steel for 17 years before retiring and going to truck driving school.

He was an OTR truck driver and loved traveling the country with his wife and driving partner, Janet, whom he married on February 15, 1986.

They traveled through all 48 states and into Canada.

Vern retired from truck driving in 2008 and moved to South Carolina in 2012.

Vern was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life and enjoyed dirt track racing and later enjoyed watching Nascar racing with his late friend Rod. They are watching the races together again.

Vern was also a handyman and was always working on some project or building something. He lovingly taught his kids and grandkids many of these handyman skills, usually growling the whole time.

Vern loved camping and enjoyed spending time around the fire with his camping friends at Kozy Rest and Croff State Park.

He also loved cruising the neighborhood in his golf cart.

He was aptly nicknamed Grumpy Bear by his grandkids and he loved giving them a hard time pretending he was a grumpy old man.

Grumpy Bear’s love ran deep and he never met a stranger. It didn’t matter if you were serving him his morning coffee at McDonald’s or cashing him out at the grocery store, you were fair game for his shenanigans and instantly a friend.

He was the kind of guy that would do anything to help you out and then jokingly and incessantly harass you for needing his help.

He most recently enjoyed spending time with his great grandchildren since moving back to PA in May 2021.

Vern is survived by his wife, the former Janet Osten, 4 sons, Vernon Alden, Jr. and wife Ruthie of Clarion, John Paul Alden of Clarion, David Myers and wife Tammy of Franklin, Shawn Douglass and wife Marie from Perrysburg, OH; 2 daughters, Shelia Alden of Bluntsville, AL and Becky May and husband Brian of Mercer; grandchildren Bryan Lawson of Akron, OH, Samantha Hannah and husband Nick of Franklin, Steven Myers and wife Kali of Franklin, Shannon Free and husband Brad of Cooperstown, Shaylee Myers and fiancé Brandon Fitzgerald of Franklin, Isaac Douglass and Isabelle Douglass of Perrysburg, OH, Tim Wilson of Lexington, NC, Nicholas Leathe and fiancé Rachel Davis of Hermitage, Sara Bailey and husband Marcus Jr. of Hubbard, OH, Jacob Leathe of Mercer, Robert Leathe II of Sharon, Brianna May of Mercer, Evan Alden and Tyler Alden of Bluntsville, AL, Becky Mahle-Myers of Clarion, Sylvia Deppen and Daisy Brown of OH; great grandchildren Chandler, Peyton, and Hunter Fitzgerald of Franklin, MacKenzie, Myles, and Madisyn Free of Cooperstown, Zane Sires and Aemelia Hannah of Franklin, Delaney and Delilah Leathe of Hermitage, Harper Bailey of Hubbard, OH, former son-in-law Robert Leathe of Mercer, nieces Debbie Jack and significant other Steve Blum of Cranberry, Jennifer Jack of Van, and nephew Curtis Alden and wife Monica of Oil City, special friends, The Mob Squad, Ronnie and Judy James of Duncan, SC, Paul and Angi Perkins of Laurens, SC, Gil and Sharon Clardy of Spartanburg, SC, Pete Hanniwalt of Renfrew, Ronnie and Linda Addison of Dacono, CO, and his faithful furry companion, Mitze.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his birth mother, Helen (Alden) Irwin, a sister and 3 brothers, 3 grandsons Alan James Leathe, Aaron Carter Leathe and Leroy Arnold Leathe, 1 great grandson, Easton James Free, close friends Rod Kosciuszko and Debbie Hanniwalt and his 2 other furry companions Ginger and Pepe.

Funeral arrangements: Viewing will be at John Flynn Funeral Home at 2630 E. State St. Hermitage, PA 16148. Service will be at 11am at the funeral homechapel with Pastor Nate Dukes officiating, and luncheon will immediately follow at Shenango Township Building 3439 Hubbard-Middlesex Road West Middlesex, PA 16159.

Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

