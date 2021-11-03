A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

