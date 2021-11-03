Bryan S. Nissly, 42, of Oil City, PA., passed away Oct. 31, 2021 in Clarion.

Born March 9, 1979 in Lancaster County, he was the son of Nancy Myers Layton and the late Mervin Nissly.

Bryan enjoyed playing Xbox, going to Air Shows and rescuing Pitt Bulls.

He enjoyed spending time with friends, hunting and being in the woods.

Bryan also enjoyed history.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiance, Joyeal Sines, of Oil City; two children, Aaliyah Nissly of Oil City, Tyrese Nissly of Oil City; 2 stepchildren, Angelina Sines of Oil City, James Sines III of Oil City; and siblings, Michael Nissly, Stephen Nissly, Rodney L. Nissly & Janet Nissly Miller.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.