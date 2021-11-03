Cases Against Clarion Man Charged With Stealing Trailer, Other Items Move Forward

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Several cases against a Clarion man who is accused of stealing a trailer and was found in possession of additional stolen items moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Adam Douglas Dolby stood for hearings on three cases on Tuesday, November 2.

The following charges against Dolby were waived for court:

Charges filed on September 15:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Charges filed on September 17:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Charges filed on October 4:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

All of the above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Dolby remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail with bail for the first case set at $50,000.00 and bail for the other two cases set at $10,000.00 each.

Details of the cases:

Initial Case: Stolen Trailer

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:58 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, a known victim reported finding Adam Douglas Dolby walking around his residence without permission.

Police proceeded to the scene and spoke to Dolby, who authorities say initially stated that he ran out of gas and was walking home, the complaint states.

Dolby told police that he “found” a trailer on his way home and said he “did not want anyone else to steal it or run into it, so he hooked up to it” and was then on his way home when he ran out of gas, according to the complaint.

He indicated that he had unhooked the trailer and left it to go get gas. He also told police he took his hitch off the truck because he knew it was illegal to drive with a hitch if you are not towing anything.

Dolby also reportedly told police that he hadn’t contacted authorities about the trailer because his phone was dead. However, when police asked to see his phone, they found it had a nearly full battery and good cell service, according to the complaint.

Police then located a truck registered to Dolby and a trailer (registered to a second victim) on Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County. Police also observed the wiring harness on the trailer had been damaged from dragging on the roadway, the complaint states.

At the scene, police noticed two “skinny” tire marks in the dew on the grass leading from the rear of the truck to where the trailer was located, as well as a set of footprints leading the tire tracks to the trailer’s location from the truck. They also found a ball/hitch that had been thrown in the tall brush approximately six feet south of the truck, according to the complaint.

Police then went to speak further to the owner of the trailer.

At the victim’s residence, the victim showed police where his trailer was typically kept, and police observed tire tracks identical to the set and the recovery scene in the dew on the grass leading from the trailer’s former location heading west through the victim’s field. The tire tracks led west, onto a Rails to Trails path, which is paved, making the direction of travel from that point unknown. However, from this location, there is vehicle access approximately 900 feet to the north and approximately 1,000 feet to the south, the complaint states.

The complaint also notes the victim told police he did not give anyone permission to use his trailer. The victim estimated the value of the trailer at $1,000.00.

Dolby was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

Burglary Investigation

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, Clarion Borough Police initiated an investigation into a burglary that occurred at a residence on North 3rd Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Two victims were interviewed at the above-mentioned property.

The first victim reported that approximately two weeks earlier, she had noticed that several items of her jewelry, a Coach purse, a Coach wallet, a Coach chain bag, and a light tan leather purse were missing from within her residence. She also indicated her chessboard and pieces were stolen from her bedroom, as well, the complaint states.

A second victim told police that he had ordered four Ring outdoor security cameras and spotlights that were delivered on Monday or Tuesday of the week of the investigation and had noticed that three of them were missing. He also advised that he was missing a two-inch water pump from his garage, according to the complaint.

The first victim told police that Adam Dolby had previously been notified not to enter the victims’ residence. She told police that she had gone to Dolby’s residence in Highland Township to confront him about the missing items. She reported that she entered Dolby’s residence and yelled for him at least three times, but he didn’t answer.

The victim said that she then noticed her stolen chessboard, one of the Ring security cameras, and her black Coach purse inside of Dolby’s residence and took the items back. She noted she also saw one of the Ring security camera boxes inside Dolby’s vehicle, but it was locked.

The second victim indicated he had previously confronted Dolby about his missing water pump and told police Dolby said he had the pump and would return it “because he didn’t need it,” the complaint notes.

Police then conducted a search of Clarion County’s GIS mapping and found three adjoining properties near Dolby’s residence in Highland Township that also belonged to Dolby. A search warrant was then applied for and granted for all of the properties.

According to the complaint, the search took place on September 15, and police then located several items reported as stolen to the Clarion-based State Police, including a red 4×8 trailer, a Rally push mower, a Husky push mower, a Husqvarna chainsaw and case, a Hart hand-powered drill, and a wheelbarrow.

The complaint states police also found the following items:

– a bag of jewelry packaged for resale with Dolby’s name and return address on the package,

– a floral purse

– three glass meth smoking pipes

– one green meth smoking pipe

– one notebook listing stolen items

– one Coach wallet containing jewelry

– one green duffle bag containing women’s rubber boots, a tan purse, two black Coach purses, a checkered Coach wallet, and a tan Coach purse

– two glass marijuana pipes

– one “one-hitter”

– one Ring outdoor security camera

Following the search, Dolby was advised of his Miranda Rights and questioned about the thefts.

According to the complaint, he then admitted he went into the two victims’ residences and took the items that were reported stolen. He also told police where they could find the items in his residence. However

Dolby was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:06 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

Warrant Served on Dolby’s Properties

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, Clarion-based State Police and Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) served a search warrant at a Millcreek Township property belonging to Adam Douglas Dolby. PSP Clarion had an arrest warrant for Dolby, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police subsequently found several stolen items connected to an incident under investigation by Clarion Borough Police, as well as several stolen items related to multiple incidents under investigation by Clarion-based State Police.

Following a second search warrant at a Highland Township property, the following stolen items were recovered:

– a 21-inch Huskee push mower valued at $500.00

– a Blue Rhino propane tank valued at $55.00

– a Tailgater Generator valued at $150.00

– a Buffalo Tools circular saw valued at $150.00

– a Hart 20v cordless drill valued at $50.00

– a Husqvarna 141 chainsaw with case valued at $300.00

– a 22-inch Rally push mower valued at $350.00

– a black wheelbarrow valued at $100.00

– a red utility trailer 4×8 with an Arizona registration valued at $1,000.00

According to the complaint, the total value of the items recovered is estimated at $2,655.00.

The red utility trailer was subsequently released to its rightful owner at the scene, the complaint notes.

Dolby was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

