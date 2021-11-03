Clarion Borough Approves New Public Works Contract; Free Parking in Downtown Clarion for Holiday Season

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council approved a new contract for the borough’s public works employees from 2022 through 2025 during their meeting on Monday night

Borough Secretary Linda LaVan Preston told exploreClarion.com the major changes deal with employee wages, the life insurance policy, and other human resources items.

“The life insurance policy was changed from $35,000.00 to $50,000.00,” said Lavan Preston. “They requested it go to $50,000.00, and we did that. We did it for the police, as well.”

For wages, public works employees will get a $1.00 per hour raise every year of the contract.

A longevity pay rework was also added to the public works contract.

“Ten to 14 years, an employee can get $300.00 per year. Fifteen to 19 years it’s $400.00 per year. Twenty to 24 years is $600.00 per year. Twenty-five years is $900.00, and then after 25 years, it’s $1,200.00,” said Lavan Preston.

Preston indicated longevity pay scale has been included in multiple police contracts over the years and is a relatively recent addition to the public works contract.

“The police had it in their contract for many-a-year, even when I first started,” she said. “The last contract is the first contract public works got it in theirs.”

Additionally, public works employees now have a fourth personal day, previously only having three.

Public works employees can now sell their sick leave at a rate of $60.00 per day, up from $40.00 per day.

Employees are allowed to sell up to 18 days of sick leave once a year and upon retirement.

Free Parking

The borough council also approved a request from Destination Clarion Downtown for free parking during the holiday season.

Speaking to exploreClarion.com, Jim Crooks, the proprietor of F.L. Crooks, said free parking will be available for downtown Clarion businesses during Customer Appreciation Day on Monday, November 22, Black Friday on November 26, and from December 1 through December 24.

Customers to downtown Clarion stores will have two hours of free parking available. Crooks stressed he hopes customers take advantage of the opportunity.

Additionally, he said the parking meters will not be covered up until December 7, stating visitors should be aware of the dates so as to not pay for parking if they do not have to.

In other business, the council:

• Reminded borough residents that leaf pick-up is every Monday and Tuesday until November 26, curbside, no limbs or branches.

• Approved a special event request from the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry for the Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 4.

• Approved a support letter for the Miles Brothers, LLC for an application for the Pennsylvania Industrial Sites Reuse Program funds.

• Accepted a resignation letter from Emerson Hartle, meter enforcement officer, effective October 25.

• Advertising a part-time meter enforcement officer position for 29 hours per week, a rate to be determined.

• Hired Taylor Smith as a probationary police officer at the starting base rate of $20.40 per hour, contingent upon passing the psychological and physical exams.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.