Clarion Clark’s Donuts Location Permanently Closed

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clark’s Donuts store in Clarion Borough permanently closed its doors on Monday, November 1.

According to dayshift manager Megan Neidich, the Clarion Clark’s Donuts store, which was located at 857 East Main Street, was closed mainly because of issues with staffing.

However, while the popular donuts will no longer have their own storefront in Clarion, Neidich noted the company’s products are still available to local residents at Country Fair in Shippenville, Kwik Fill in Clarion, Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market in Clarion Township, and Valero in Clarion.

“We’re also looking at trying to find another place to deliver to,” Neidich told exploreClarion.com.

She reported they have been speaking to the manager of the University Korner in Clarion about the possibility of having a case in store, located at the corner of 8th Avenue and Main Street, where people could pick up orders.

Clark’s Donuts was first opened on Elm Street in Oil City in 1937 by Mr. and Mrs. Clark. Their current primary location is 3486 Route 257, Seneca.

