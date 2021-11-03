Clarion County Recipe of the Day: BBQ Chicken and Apple Bread Pudding

This sweet and savory twist on a classic is a delicious new way to enjoy an old favorite!

Ingredients

1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread/muffin mix

6 tablespoons butter, divided



1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced2/3 cup barbecue sauce, divided2 cups diced cooked chicken2 large eggs, beaten1 cup half-and-half cream1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1-1/4 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese1 small green apple, peeled and dicedMinced chives

Directions

-Prepare cornbread according to package directions and bake using a greased and floured 8-in. square baking pan. Cool. Reduce oven setting to 375°. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until softened. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook until deep golden brown and caramelized, 30-40 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

-Pour 1/4 cup barbecue sauce over chicken; toss to coat.

-Cube cornbread. Microwave remaining butter, covered, on high until melted, about 30 seconds. Whisk in eggs, cream, salt and pepper. Add caramelized onions. Pour egg mixture over cornbread cubes. Add chicken, cheese, and apple. Toss gently to combine.

-Pour mixture into a greased 8-in. square or 1-1/2-quart baking dish; bake until bubbly and top is golden brown, about 35 minutes. Drizzle remaining barbecue sauce over bread pudding. Sprinkle with chives.

