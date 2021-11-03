Clarion Man Faces Endangerment Charge for Hitting Victim With Truck

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Clarion man who reportedly struck a male victim with a slow-moving truck during an altercation in Clarion Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Norman Vernon Davis.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Dennis Lane in Clarion Township around 4:53 p.m. on October 19 regarding an incident that had just occurred at a trailer park.

The complaint indicates a known man told police that a known victim had been coming into his trailer park with a truck that he did not want there because it was too big. The man said he blocked the road to the victim’s residence with a skid steer, preventing the victim from parking at his residence, and he and the victim then got into an argument.

The man told police he then called his maintenance employee, Norman Davis, to come to the scene.

When Davis arrived, the victim was reportedly standing on the roadway next to his vehicle. The known man told police that while Davis was driving his truck around the victim’s truck, the victim moved in front of Davis’s vehicle, and Davis then struck the victim with his truck.

The complaint notes the known man told police that Davis was going slow and said he felt the victim “purposely” got struck by the truck.

Police then interviewed the victim, who reported that the known man had blocked the road to his residence with a skid steer, and they entered into an argument.

The victim said he saw Davis’ truck coming out of the corner of his eye while standing next to his truck and tried to move out of the way into the grass. He indicated he made it into the grass, but was still struck by Davis’ truck.

According to the complaint, the victim reported the vehicle did not knock him down but pushed him back a significant distance. He also reported that he and Davis then began to argue, and Davis reached into his truck and grabbed a pistol that was in a holster.

The victim said that Davis never raised the pistol or pointed it at him and didn’t even take it out of the holster. He said at that point, he “just had enough,” so he got back into his truck, left the area, and parked down the road so his girlfriend could pick him up.

Police also interviewed Davis, who reportedly indicated that after receiving a call from the known man to come to the Dennis Drive location, he arrived and saw a flatbed truck parked in the road with the known man in front of it in his skid steer. Davis told police that the known man waved him around the truck, so he started to drive around the left side of it, driving slowly, going approximately two miles per hour. He said the victim then exited his vehicle, looked in his (Davis’) direction, and stepped in front of his truck.

Davis reportedly admitted to police he did hit the victim with his truck but said he didn’t hit him hard.

The complaint notes Davis did not initially tell police there was a pistol present during the incident, and when asked, he hesitated before relating that he did take a pistol out of his truck during the argument, but never took it out of the holster.

When asked where the pistol was, Davis told police he had taken it home before police arrived, but could not provide a logical answer as to why he took it home when asked, the complaint states.

Police also asked if he had intentionally hit the victim, and Davis reportedly responded that he did not and insisted that the victim got out of his truck and stepped in front of the vehicle. He stated he was only going two miles per hour, but “insisted he did not have time to stop his vehicle.” He said he stopped the truck right after the incident, and it was still parked where he had stopped it.

According to the complaint, police observed the truck was parked with the left half (driver’s side) of the truck in the grass.

The following charges were filed against Davis through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Friday, October 29:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Preliminary arraignment for the case is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Monday, November 8, with Judge Quinn presiding.

