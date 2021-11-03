Clarion University Volleyball: Aichinger, Selfridge Sweep PSAC Weekly Awards

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – For the second time this season the Golden Eagle volleyball team swept the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) weekly awards.

Senior middle hitter Lauren Aichinger was named the conference’s Athlete of the Week for the first time in her career, while libero Abigail Selfridge earned PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors for the second time this season.

In a weekend where Golden Eagle middles played a key role in victory, Aichinger led the way, helping Clarion to a 3-0 victory over Gannon on Friday night and a 3-1 win over Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon. The senior averaged 2.86 kills per set while hitting .417 in the two matches. She was also dominant on the block, recording eight total blocks for a 1.14 blocks per set average. Her 24.0 total points for the weekend trailed only Cassidy Snider.

Selfridge was dominant defensively at the libero position this past weekend. She averaged 6.43 digs per set for the two matches, including a 22-dig performance in just three sets against the Golden Knights on Friday. She followed up with 23 more digs in a four-set win over the Lakers.

