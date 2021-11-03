 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Volleyball: Aichinger, Selfridge Sweep PSAC Weekly Awards

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_team01 (3)LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – For the second time this season the Golden Eagle volleyball team swept the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) weekly awards.

Senior middle hitter Lauren Aichinger was named the conference’s Athlete of the Week for the first time in her career, while libero Abigail Selfridge earned PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors for the second time this season.

In a weekend where Golden Eagle middles played a key role in victory, Aichinger led the way, helping Clarion to a 3-0 victory over Gannon on Friday night and a 3-1 win over Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon. The senior averaged 2.86 kills per set while hitting .417 in the two matches. She was also dominant on the block, recording eight total blocks for a 1.14 blocks per set average. Her 24.0 total points for the weekend trailed only Cassidy Snider.

Selfridge was dominant defensively at the libero position this past weekend. She averaged 6.43 digs per set for the two matches, including a 22-dig performance in just three sets against the Golden Knights on Friday. She followed up with 23 more digs in a four-set win over the Lakers.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.