Deer Creek Winery Blog: 4 Ways to Celebrate Christmas With Wine!

The weather is starting to cool down and the leaves are bright with hues of orange, yellow, and red.

In the midst of the beautiful fall weather, it’s hard to think about the winter weather ahead and all the holidays that this season brings. If you’re like me, you love to celebrate the joy this time of year brings.

Here’s a list of all the great things you can expect this holiday season from local wineries, just like Deer Creek!

The perfect Christmas Gift

It’s time to start purchasing holiday gifts for your favorite wine lovers. Of course with holidays and shopping comes great deals and plenty of new wine releases and rebottlings of your seasonal favorites. Here are some of the great things you can look forward to this holiday season and a few great gift ideas!

Holiday wine releases like Holiday Edition with Sugar Plum, Abominable White, Rudolf Red, and our new late harvest wine, Arctic Chill!

Our 12 wines of Christmas!

A new holiday sorbet release.

Exclusive shopping deals only accessible to those who download and allow push notifications on our new Deer Creek Winery app.

Gift certificates available for a trip to our Inn B&B.

Free shipping on online orders of 12 bottles.

Deer Creek Olive Grove oils and vinegars available for online ordering.

A Great Addition to any Holiday Meal

We all strive to have the perfect holiday meal that will impress all of our guests. Sometimes the thing that can take your meal to the next level is a bottle of lovable wine that pairs perfectly. You can serve a traditional favorite red or white wine, like Deer Creek Winery’s Shippenville Read or Fryburg White.

If you want to really get into the holiday spirit, you can sway from a traditional chilled wine and serve a mulled wine! Mulled wine, also known as spiced wine, is a beverage usually made with wine along with various mulling spices. It is served hot or warm. Some of our favorite wines to mull here at Deer Creek are Grandma’s Apple Pie, Angry Antler, and Cranberry Craze!

Fun Events the Whole Family can Enjoy

We know family time is so important during the holiday season. There’s always lots of events happening at Deer Creek for your enjoyment.

Santa’s coming to town on December 11th for Brunch with Santa! Enjoy a delicious home-cooked breakfast buffet, crafts, and of course a time for everyone to meet with Santa himself!

December 11th is our Winter Carnival and Sweater Contest! Visit with vendors, dress up in the ugliest sweater you have for the chance to win great prizes, and of course enjoy a glass of your favorite holiday wine from Deer Creek Winery!

New Years is a great time at Deer Creek Winery. Celebrate life and the new year along with friends and family in the comfort of our beautiful winery. Follow along with our Facebook page for updates to come about what to expect this New Years at Deer Creek Winery!

After Christmas Vacation

This time of year is stressful. We get it! So plan the perfect post-Christmas vacation at Deer Creek Winery. Our newest addition, The Manor, is a private five-bedroom house just steps away from our Shippenville winery. Book the entire house for $495 (plus taxes) when you use promo code 99WINE for your midweek stay (Monday through Thursday) from January through March.

Book now and give your family an amazing trip they’ll never forget. Or plan to celebrate your family Christmas with family you may not see until after the New Year. Whatever may bring you to visit the Inn or Manor after Christmas, we are here to take care of your needs. Enjoy a house you can book out entirely just for your family, complementary all-you-can-eat breakfast, a complimentary bottle of wine (must be 21+) in each room, a two-person hot tub on the Manor porch, and a relaxing experience you will never forget.

Here at Deer Creek, we’re so excited about the upcoming holiday season from Thanksgiving to Christmas to New Years and every gathering in between. Our staff is ready to help you get in the holiday spirit this holiday season.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.