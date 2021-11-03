Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center
Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, currently has openings for Nursing Assistants, RN Supervisors, and LPN’s.
Nursing Assistant
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa has immediate openings for Certified Nursing Assistants, with brand new starting wages beginning at $14.00 dollars up to $16.70 with experience.
Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, and has proven experience in patient care. Their Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.
Responsibilities:
- Work in an elderly care setting
- Assist elderly people with personal hygiene needs, such as bathing and dressing
- Assist patients to perform activities of daily living, such as eating and ROM
- Assist patients with getting in and out of bed or chairs
- Assist with physical therapy programs
- Assist with hygiene maintenance to prevent infections or breakdowns of skin or wounds
- Assist people with disabilities to perform daily activities, such as bathing and dressing
- Assist people with disabilities to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise
Clarview has full-time, part-time, and on-call positions available on all shifts. Now offering Baylor positions with $2.00 extra an hour. Work 24 hours every weekend get paid for 30 and receive full-time benefits.
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time
Pay: From $14.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid sick time
- Paid time off
- Paid training
- Referral program
- Tuition reimbursement
- Vision insurance
Medical Specialty:
- Geriatrics
Physical Setting:
- Long term care
- Nursing home
- Rehabilitation center
Schedule:
- 12-hour shift
- 8-hour shift
- Day shift
- Evening shift
- Every weekend
- Holidays
- Night shift
- On call
- Overtime
- Rotating weekends
- Weekend availability
Supplemental Pay:
- Bonus pay
- Differential pay
- Overtime pay
- Signing bonus
Education:
- High school or equivalent (Preferred)
Experience:
- Caregiving: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- CNA certification (Required)
- Driver’s License (Preferred)
TO APPLY
If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact Clarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf
Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.
Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor
Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, Pa., is looking for both a full-time and a part-time RN Supervisors.
***** Also announcing a new very competitive wage hike *****
Clarview’s RN Supervisors provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.
They currently have a Full-time position for 3-11 with no weekends. A Part-time 11-7 shift with no weekends and PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts.
TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR RN SUPERVISORS
- Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care
- Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures
- Note changes in resident physical and emotional status
- Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care
- Make resident rounds on a regular basis
- Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures
- Leads, assists, coaches and provides feedback to other team members
- Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues
- Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team
- Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times
BENEFITS OFFERED
- Health Insurance – Medical and Dental
- Life Insurance
- 403(b) Plan
- Employee Referral Bonus
- Flexible Schedule
- PTO Program
BEST PARTS OF THE JOB
- Meaningful work and connection to the company’s mission
- Relationship with Clarview’s residents
- Colleagues who work together as a team
- Opportunity to mentor and develop Care Nurses (CNAs)
- A true desire to be a “best place to work”
- Thorough orientation and ongoing training
- Engaged and committed leadership team
- Fun employee events!
SUPERVISION
RNs report to the Director of Nursing and provide daily work guidance and direction to our LPNs and Care Nurses (CNAs).
EDUCATION & TRAINING
Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certificate is required.
Job Types: Part-time, PRN
Pay: From $30.50 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Referral program
- Tuition reimbursement
Medical Specialty:
- Geriatrics
Physical Setting:
- Long term care
- Nursing home
- Rehabilitation center
Schedule:
- 8-hour shift
- Evening shift
- Holidays
- Night shift
- On call
- Weekend availability
Supplemental Pay:
- Differential pay
- Signing bonus
Education:
- Associate (Required)
Experience:
- Nursing: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- BLS Certification, CPR (Required)
- RN Pa License (Required)
TO APPLY
If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact Clarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf
Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo is currently looking for Licensed Practical Nurses.
***** Announcing new starting wage from $20.90 to $24.00 an/hour ****
LPN Charge Nurses provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. LPN Charge Nurses supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.
Clarview currently has the following opportunities available:
- BAYLOR 630A-630P and 630p-630a
- FULL TIME / PART TIME (every other weekend only) positions on the EVENING shift (230p to 1030p) or NIGHT shift (1030p to630a)
- WEEKEND positions are also available 3 PM to 11 PM
- PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts
TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR LPN CHARGE NURSES:
- Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care
- Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures
- Note changes in resident physical and emotional status
- Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care
- Make resident rounds on a regular basis
- Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures
- Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues
- Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team
- Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times
BENEFITS OFFERED:
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Health Insurance – Medical and Dental
- Life Insurance
- 403(b) Plan
- Employee Referral Bonus
- Flexible Schedule
- PTO Program
BEST PARTS OF THE JOB:
- Meaningful work and connection to our mission
- Relationship with residents
- Colleagues who work together as a team
- Opportunity to mentor and develop Care Nurses (CNAs)
- A true desire to be a “best place to work”
- Thorough orientation and ongoing training
- Engaged and committed leadership team
- Fun employee events!
SUPERVISION RECEIVED:
Clarview’s LPN Charge Nurses report to the Director of Nursing and receive daily work guidance and direction from their RNs.
EDUCATION & TRAINING:
- Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing.
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem
Pay: From $20.90 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Tuition reimbursement
Medical Specialty:
- Geriatrics
Physical Setting:
- Long term care
- Nursing home
- Rehabilitation center
Schedule:
- 12-hour shift
- 8-hour shift
- Day shift
- Evening shift
- Holidays
- Monday to Friday
- Night shift
- On call
- Overnight shift
- Overtime
- Weekend availability
Supplemental Pay:
- Bonus pay
- Differential pay
- Overtime pay
- Signing bonus
License/Certification:
- LPN (Required)
- CPR Certification (Preferred)
TO APPLY
If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact Clarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf
Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.