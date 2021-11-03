Featured Local Job: Part-Time Secretary/ Receptionist
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 09:11 AM
Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary to assist and fill in for Borough Secretary as needed
This person would provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written correspondence both mail and email, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of
water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, interact with Borough Maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.
Preferred qualifications:
- Type 45 words per minute
- Proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel
- Excellent verbal and written skills
- Detail oriented
- Courteous
- Well- organized
- Able to handle multiple projects
Accepting resumes through Monday 11/15/2021.
Mail to or drop off at:
Rimersburg Borough Office
27 Main Street
Rimersburg, PA 16248
