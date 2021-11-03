Jennifer Fulmer Vinson Wins in Clarion Borough Mayor Race

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results in the 2021 Clarion County Municipal Election show Jennifer Fulmer Vinson coming out on top of the race for Clarion Borough Mayor.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

As of late Tuesday evening, Fulmer Vinson led over opponent Lexis Twentier with 339 votes to 306 votes.

Election officials will continue to process mail-in votes tomorrow, and official results will be released after all of the votes, including write-in votes, have been certified.

Vinson, who ran unopposed during the primaries this year, is the owner of the Fulmer House.

She graduated from Clarion Area High School and Clarion University and is the Girl Scout’s Service Unit Manager for Clarion.

Vinson also serves on the Clarion Borough Planning Commission and on the board of SAFE. She is a longtime member of the League of Women Voters and is involved with Destination Downtown Clarion.

