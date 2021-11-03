Judy Rae Gruver Guntrum, age 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Born December 21, 1943, in South Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Elsie Shick Gruver.

After graduating from Redbank Valley High School in 1961, she worked at the old Reinsel’s Drug Store in New Bethlehem.

On January 3, 1962, in Mt. Arie, North Carolina, Judy married Donald P. Guntrum and for 44 years they owned and operated Ju-Don’s Service Station.

Judy enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and sitting on her back porch enjoying the evening weather.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.

Survivors include her husband, Don; two daughters: Teresa Guntrum-Adams and her husband, Doug, and Melissa Conner and her husband, Jim, all of New Bethlehem.

Judy is also survived by three grandsons, Sterling Bowser, Cruz Conner and Colton Conner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Blaine Guntrum, and two infant brothers.

Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Bud Davis and Reverend Jimmy Swogger co-officiating over the services.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Judy R. Guntrum to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or the Redbank Valley Area Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Judy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

