Local Sex Offender Behind Bars on Felony Child Pornography Charge

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local sex offender is behind bars following an investigation into a report that he was in possession of child pornography.

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation on Monday, November 1, after receiving information that 75-year-old Ronald Lee Barker, of Clarion – a registered sex offender – had printed off child pornography on his home computer.

During the investigation, a search was conducted at Barker’s Highland Township residence, and “items” were seized, according to police.

Barker was subsequently arrested.

Police say during an interview, Barker reportedly admitted to searching for and printing out child pornography on his home computer.

Court documents indicate Barker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 5:00 p.m. on November 1 on the following charge:

– Child Pornography, Felony 2

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, with Judge Schill presiding.

Megan’s Law Public Website

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Barker was convicted of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Aggravated Indecent Assault on February 9, 1998.

His registration in Pennsylvania began on October 22, 2003.

For more information about Megan’s Law public website, click here.

The information provided on this site regarding Megan’s Law offenders is intended for community safety purposes only and should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly has determined public safety will be enhanced by making information about registered sexual offenders available to the public through the internet. Knowledge whether a person is a registered sexual offender could be a significant factor in protecting yourself, your family members, or persons in your care from recidivist acts by registered sexual offenders. Public access to information about registered sexual offenders is intended solely as a means of public protection.

