Mary Jane McKinney, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Butler, PA on Jan. 6, 1957, the daughter of the late Willard and Nellie J. (Milford) Fleming.

Mary Jane worked at Jamesway until its closing and the Davis Cookie Company.

She was the Assistant Manager at the Clarion Aldi where she had worked the past 15 years. She will be deeply missed by her Clarion Aldi family.

She began driving for Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service in 1998. Following her many years of driving she became and still is an active member of the Board of Directors.

Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

We all know she loved getting her toenails done with her best friend, Marilyn.

She loved her life on the farm watching all the animals from the porch while drinking her Diet Dew.

Mary Jane liked to bake for everyone and all loved her fudge.

She really looked forward to her annual vacation to her sister Mable’s house in Connecticut.

Surviving are her husband, Paul A. McKinney, whom she married on Sept. 26, 1980; her sons, Shane (Debra) McKinney of Clarion and Jason (Lauren) McKinney of Sligo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aniston, Tanner, and Jaxon; her step-grandchildren, Mason, Giana and Adriana; and her sisters, Mable (Tom) Stevens of Connecticut and Rose Bell of Knox.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Taiya McKinney; her brothers, Willy, Leroy, Jim and John Fleming; and her sisters, Glenda Bell, Anita McLaine, and Marietta Stove.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Tim Shimmons officiating.

Interment will be Sligo Cemetery beside her granddaughter.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone unable to attend services or wishing to send an online condolence to Mary Jane’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

